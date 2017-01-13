HC allows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s rally in Kolkata on Saturday

Calcutta high court allowed on Friday Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s rally in the city on Saturday.

However, justice Joymalya Bagchi imposed a few restrictions on the number and identity of people who can join the public meeting. According to RSS sources in the state, only those ‘invited’ can attend the rally and the number should not exceed 4,000.

The meeting will be held at Brigade Parade Ground which is one of the largest venues for public meetings in the country.

This is the second instance in a week when the court allowed public meetings by the RSS after permission was denied by police and civic authorities. BJP had to obtain from the high court permission for “sansad mela’ in Asansol, the approval for which was denied by the Asansol Municipal Corporation that is run by Trinamool Congress. It will be inaugurated by BJP MP Babul Supriyo.

Kolkata Police had also denied permission to a rally by BJP chief Amit Shah on November 2, 2014, and BJP had to get the green light from Calcutta high court.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address a rally and oversee a drill by swayamsevaks in their traditional attire on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

“Justice has prevailed. Calcutta high court ensured that Hindus can live in West Bengal and speak. We welcome the verdict,” Jishnu Basu, RSS secretary (South Bengal) told HT.

Earlier, lending a new dimension to the tussle between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the saffron camp, Kolkata police denied permission for RSS rally, prompting the Sangh to move court.

Kolkata police denied permission for a rally at Bhukailash grounds in Kidderpore (west Kolkata). Police also refused permission when RSS obtained army’s nod to conduct the rally on iconic Brigade Parade Grounds.

While refusing permission for the rally at Bhukailash grounds, police said the area was small and may lead to law and order problems. For the maidans (Brigade Parade Ground), the police turned down the plea on the basis that the ground is too big to manage.

“On January 9, RSS filed a petition in Calcutta high court seeking permission to hold the rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds.

Bhagwat is scheduled to reach Kolkata Friday night. After the rally on January 14, Bhagwat will hold a series of meetings on January 15 with Sangh and BJP leaders.

In December 2014, Bhagwat addressed a rally, organised by Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), at the Parade Grounds, where he defended ‘Ghar Wapsi’.