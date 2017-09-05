Three of family die in Kolkata building collapse

A three-storeyed building, which was declared dangerous by civic authorities, collapsed in a densely-populated area of north Kolkata on Tuesday, killing three members of a family, officials said.

A portion of the building at Posta near Nimtolla collapsed at around 11am trapping Taraprasanna Saha, 95, his 86-year-old wife Shobharani Saha and 54-year-old daughter Beauty Roy. Locals rushed to their rescue and pulled them out of the rubble.

All three were rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where Taraprasanna was declared dead on arrival. His wife and daughter died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital.

“They were residents here,” said Bijoy Ojha, local councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Officials said the building lacked maintenance and there were disputes between the owners and tenants.

Fire brigade personnel said the neighbourhood was extremely crowded and more people could have become victims of the disaster.

Tuesday’s collapse was the second in Kolkata in a little over a month. On July 25, a portion of an almost 100-year-old building collapsed in the city killing two people. That building, too, was declared hazardous by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.