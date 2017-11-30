Lucknow: Moving cab catches fire, driver jumps out to save life

A major tragedy was averted when a moving cab, Datsun Go car, caught fire on the road behind the Fun Republic Mall in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon. The driver saved his life by jumping out of the moving car and suffered minor injuries.

The car driver, Sonu Singh, said the incident took place when he was going to pick a passenger from the Metro City after getting a call at around 1pm.

He said the car developed some technical snag while he reached the Nagar Nigam office behind the mall and fire broke out inside the vehicle. He said he initially tried to douse the flames with a towel but gradually realised that the fire was intensifying.

“I jumped out of the moving car after sensing the danger and the car stopped on the roadside after travelling few meters,” he said. “I informed the fire service control room and police control room but fire tenders reached late and by then the car was completely reduced to ashes,” he added.