We will construct a hi-tech film city in UP, says Rajpal Yadav

Busy appeasing state residents ahead of the assembly elections, most political parties seemed to have ignored issues concerning state artistes in their poll manifestos.

Capitalising on the gap, Bollywood comedian-turned-politican Rajpal Yadav plans to establish a state-of-the art film city if his party is elected to power in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav, chief campaigner for Sarva Samaj Party, said the film city spread across 300 acres will promote film making in the state and generate employment opportunities for state artistes.

“It is a matter of concern that no political party has initiated measures to improve the condition of artistes in state. The exclusion of the community clearly shows their insensitivity towards artistes who are the backbone of entertainment and film industry,” Rajpal Yadav told Hindustan Times in Allahabad.

“I am an artiste and I can understand an artiste’s struggle at the start of his journey. So we will set up a film city in state for the welfare of artistes,” said Yadav.

Sharing the party’s agenda, Yadav said progress and development of state are the priorities for his party. The party, which will field 390 candidates in UP, believes in ‘vikas ki rajneeti’ not ‘dharm ki rajneeti’, he said.

“Though the announcement was made to woo artistes, the initiative will bring a positive change in the lives of UP artistes,” said noted theatre artiste Anil Bhatnagar.

Happy with the propsal, noted Kathak dancer Urmila Sharma said the initiative would help budding artistes including dancers and musicians secure employment.

Meanwhile, the UP government had also set up a nodal agency ‘Film Bandhu’ in 2015 under new film policy that provides subsidies to film makers for shooting in UP. It functions under the chairmanship of UP principal secretary for information.