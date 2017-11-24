4,000 sign online petition opposing regulation of aeromodelling by aviation watchdog

Aeromodellers opposing a proposal by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to regulate the use of radio-controlled aircraft and drones have received support from 4,000 people through an online petition to the government.

Aeromodelling clubs — about 16,000 aeromodellers and 40 registered clubs in the country — have demanded that model aircraft should not be clubbed with drones. The DGCA has proposed the new rules after concerns that global positioning systems (GPS) fixed on drones could make them a security threat.

The online petition by Federation of Indian Aeromodellers (FIA) has requested the aviation regulator to reconsider the proposal. Aeromodelling enthusiast and trainer Puneet Manaktala said, “People have supported us in huge numbers. The idea of the petition and submitting a consolidated letter is to let DGCA know that we are talking in one voice. Three heads from each region will be handing over the final letter to DGCA on Monday.”

Aeromodellers allege that the released draft of new civil aviation requirement (CAR) regulate use of model aircrafts by not having the radio controlled aircraft in a separate category. “Measures taken by DGCA in advent of drones have caused potential threat to aeromodelling as a sport. While we welcome regulators safety aspects, our concern is the confusion it has caused to the model aircraft flyers who have nothing to do with drones,” said a senior aeromodeller. Aeromodellers said their aircraft are not equipped with such technology, making them harmless.