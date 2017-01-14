College affiliation, staff recruitment to now be done online in Mumbai university

The University of Mumbai has decided to move a major part of its administrative work online. The university is developing a software that will help them with tasks like college affiliation, inspection of colleges, staff appointment and payment of fees.

“The software will perform affiliation and other tasks,” said MA Khan, MU registrar. The initiative is expected to save time and resources of the university and the organisations seeking varsity’s affiliation for their colleges. It is also likely to bring transparency to the affiliation process, which is allegedly marred by corruption.

A university official said with the new system in place, the organisations will be able to send the proposal and pay the affiliation fees online. The varsity also plans to upload the reports of local inquiry committees (LICs), which inspect the new institutes.

The system will also have the entire data of around 750 affiliated colleges and around 7 lakh students. Each affiliated college will have to register itself with the system. The colleges can directly apply for reaffiliation on the portal. So far, 350 colleges have submitted their data on the system.

The software will also provide for a staff recruitment process. Affiliated colleges can call for online applications for vacant teaching posts on the portal, while the aspirants can apply online as well.

Currently, apart from pre-admission registration and issuing hall tickets, most of the university administrative and management works are performed manually.

