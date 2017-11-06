Mumbai’s Khar Gymkhana does not let its trash go waste

What started as an environment awareness carnival for members, turned into an elaborate waste management plan for the Khar Gymkhana, who were recently awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) H/West ward for their Zero Waste System .

“World over, people are focussing on environment conservation, while in our country it’s the other way round. Earlier we used to recycle products, but now we are following western economies and using disposable products, while they choose to recycle,” said Madhavi Ashar, treasurer, Khar Gymkhana.

With the aim to use their waste constructively, the members of the gymkhana committee about two years ago installed a compost machine. Currently, all the wet waste generated on their premises is converted into compost, which is used on their cricket field, while the remaining compost is given to the civic body and nearby societies.

Out of the 400kg wet waste that is generated in the gymkhana daily, they get 150kg of compost, and 100kg of dry waste is collected by the civic body. In the last 10 months, the civic body collected 8 tempos of compost from them.

The initiative helped spread awareness about waste management among neighbouring societies and clubs as well. Ekta Heights in Khar has replicated the model. Some members of the club also collect the compost from gymkhana and use it in their gardens.

“Our society members got to know about this composting system in Khar Gymkhana, and realised that we too should be using the waste to make manure,” said Amarjit Singh Chadha, resident of Ekta Heights.

As a part of the ‘Go Green’ initiative, the committee is now asking members to enroll for e-copy of the gymkhana magazine, so that they can save paper. In just the first three days, there were more than 200 members who had enrolled themselves for the project.

“Instead of sending two magazines and bills in separate envelopes per family, if the members sign the Go Green form, we will reduce the wastage of paper. Cutting trees for paper has an harmful effect on the environment, we are thus trying to reduce the consumption of papers,” said Gaurav Kapadia, honorary general secretary, Khar Gymkhana.

To ensure their members are always up-to-date about environment-friendly initiatives, a environment activist is asked to write a column in the magazine every month, and help the members in various societies to opt for such initiatives.

The Go Green committee of the gymkhana focuses on proper disposal of garbage, involvement of younger generation in such initiatives and organising events for members to spread awareness about environment conservation.