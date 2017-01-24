Mumbai’s management institute pushes for separate entrance exam again

Weeks after the state’s Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) rejected its proposal for a separate entrance examination for Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), the premier B-school has again requested the government to allow it to conduct its entrance test and admissions.

JBIMS is essentially the department of Management Studies at the University of Mumbai (MU) and is one of the most sought-after B-schools of the country.

The DTE had rejected the earlier proposal as the law prohibits professional institutes in the state, except deemed universities, from having a separate admission process. However, they directed JBIMS to come up with a fresh proposal providing justification for their demand, in order to be considered a special case.

Last week, JBIMS sent another request to DTE, as well as the state common entrance test (CET) cell, said a source from the institute.

According to the new proposal, JBIMS, an autonomous state government-aided institute, would reserve 50% seats for aspirants from the state, less than the current reservation of 85%.

The proposal comes at a time when the state is seeking to exert more control over admissions and fees of professional institutes. While the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, enacted in 2015, allows the government to regulate fees and conduct the admissions on behalf of all professional colleges in the state, except deemed universities, an amendment to bring deemed universities under the purview of the act has already been passed in the state legislative Assembly, and is waiting for a nod from the legislative council.

“Our board of management feels as an autonomous and academically independent institute, we should be allowed to have our own admission mechanism,” said an official from the institute.

Currently, JBIMS fills bulk of its MBA seats -- 85% of the total seats -- through the state common entrance test (CET), while the remaining 15% seats, designated as all-India seats, are filled through national-level tests. If the proposed entrance test is approved, candidates from out of the state could have a better shot at a seat in JBIMS.

Last year, the state had allowed the Institute of Chemical Technology, a state-funded deeemed university in Matunga, to increase the quota for all-India candidates to 30% from 15%.

