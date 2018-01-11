Nitin Gadkari criticises Navy for opposing construction of jetty at Mumbai’s Nariman Point

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday criticised the Navy for opposing the construction of a jetty at Mumbai’s Nariman Point.

The Bombay high court (HC) had refused permission to a private company for the construction of the jetty on the grounds that it did not have the no objection certificate (NOC) from the Western Naval Command.

According to Gadkari, the jetty did not pose any security risk. “What has the Navy to do with Malabar Hill? They should be guarding the borders,” said Gadkari at a function, where he laid the foundation stone for an international cruise terminal at Mumbai Port Trust on Thursday.

“These navy officers want to get houses in South Mumbai. I do not entertain them,” said Gadkari. He said that anyone who has problems should come to him, as he heads the planning authority and he will get things sorted with the defence ministry.

As part of Gadkari’s plan to promote tourism, a private firm, Rashmi Development Private Limited, proposed to build a Jetty to ferry its passengers to its five star floatel in the Arabian Sea. The HC-appointed committee had opposed it, saying that the Western Naval Command and Coastguard had not issued NOC’s for the same.