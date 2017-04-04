Student who jumped off 19th floor may have sought help on Facebook

A 23-year-old student who jumped off the 19th floor of a posh hotel at Bandstand, Bandra, on Monday evening, wrote about suicide in a few of his Facebook posts, indicating he may have reached out for help, according to the Bandra Police.

Arjun Bharadwaj, who hailed from Bengaluru and was a student at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he jumped. He left a note, saying depression and drug-use had taken a toll on him, police said on Monday. He also left behind a video in which he listed steps to commit suicide.

“We will talk to his friends, family members and we will ascertain why he took the step,” senior police inspector Pandit Thakare of Bandra police station said.

When asked if police would investigate the drug-abuse angle, Thakare said,”We will try, but I don’t know if his friends will help us.”

According to police, Bharadwaj’s father came to Mumbai four days ago after his friends alerted his father about the suicide posts. On Saturday, the father met Bharadwaj and spent time with him . Bharadwaj lived alone in his Andheri flat, police said.

Bharadwaj, police said, failed in college and could not clear BCom final year. His father was retired and there was pressure on him to complete his studies and get a job to support their family of four. He has a younger brother who is studying in Class 10.

According to police, Bharadwaj was depressed and took to drugs. “He also consumed alcohol, a common step by most people who commit suicide,” said a doctor at one of the city’s post-mortem centres.

Psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, who also conducts workshops on suicide prevention in Mumbai colleges, told HT, “There are four main issues here. Why don’t top-notch educational institutes have a full fledged counselling centre, knowing well that many students leave their home for studies. Suicide is an epidemic that kills more people than TB, malaria and dengue, then why not have a senior officer in the government to deal with this problem as there is for other diseases. Also, all students should be mental health soldiers and must identify such students who need help. Psychological vigilance in educational institutions is required. The boy was talking about suicides and hence he should have been screened by a mental health professional.”

The Mumbai Police, too, took to Twitter and appealed to youngsters to contact them on 100, promising to lend them an ear .