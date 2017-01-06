Justin Bieber to perform in India: Report

International superstar Justin Bieber is going to perform in India, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer will perform a one-night-show at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in May as part of his Purpose tour.

Read more

However, his official website makes no mention of the concert, despite listing dates up till September 2017.

Read more

Bieber was rumoured to perform a concert in India back in May with Miley Cyrus, but that didn’t pan out.

Recently, the rock band Coldplay played to a sold-out crowd in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen fest.

Follow @htshowbiz for more