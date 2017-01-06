 Justin Bieber to perform in India: Report | music | Hindustan Times
Justin Bieber to perform in India: Report

music Updated: Jan 06, 2017 16:08 IST
Justin Bieber performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Centre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

International superstar Justin Bieber is going to perform in India, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer will perform a one-night-show at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in May as part of his Purpose tour.

However, his official website makes no mention of the concert, despite listing dates up till September 2017.

Bieber was rumoured to perform a concert in India back in May with Miley Cyrus, but that didn’t pan out.

Recently, the rock band Coldplay played to a sold-out crowd in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen fest.

