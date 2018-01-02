YouTuber Bhuvan Bam: Social media trolls will never understand what’s wise

YouTube comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam is among the few who can boast of being an overnight success. Bam’s rise on social media, since June 2015, has been meteoric. Today, he has over five million YouTube subscribers to his channel. And, in the new year, this social media sensation has a treat for his fans. His new single, Sang Hoon Tere — a love ballad — is ready to release soon.

The 22-year-old Delhi boy talks about his two-year journey, how he deals with social media trolls, and his future plans.

“The whole year [of 2017] was a rollercoaster for me. Starting from the Hindustan Times Game Changer Awards, I had some really amazing highs. One of my videos crossed 10 million views in eight days. These achievements are all the more special because it is all organic. No one is pushing my content and it’s all word of mouth. This has made me believe that if you have content and are talented, then social media is the best way to polish it,” says Bam.

Crossing the five million subscribers was another milestone that for him in the year gone-by. “I was at a conference in Los Angeles, some months back, to talk about my journey. The panel had stalwarts like [American] rapper Snoop Dogg and American TV show host Conan O’Brien. The audience was made up of 3,000 Google employees. During the conversation, I spontaneously said ‘By December, I will have five million subscribers’. At that time, I had 3 million subscribers. I didn’t realise it would come true,” he says.

The Delhi University graduate, who attended the Creator Summit at the YouTube FanFest in Tokyo, recently, agrees that with the country going digital, it’s no surprise that online content is lapped up in a jiffy. “Earlier, Bollywood was the ultimate benchmark for content creators. But now, YouTube and Bollywood are at par. They come to us to collaborate on things like trailer launches,” explains Bam.

“To talk to them [kids], in a language they understand, is very important,” says Bam.

Does the fame get to his head? “Main abhi ek darraa hua college ka ladka hoon. I had started thinking ki life change ho gayi, but uss chakkar mein aapka dhyaan jahaan hona chahiye, vahaan hota nahi [I am still that college lad who is scared about his future. When you start thinking about fame, it diverts your attention]. It’s a very fragile field; people have so many options now. If you are not there for even a month, people will move on,” he says.

It’s not just friendly banter or neighbourhood humour that has made Bam successful. His videos with strong social messages often strike a chord with the youth. “I try that one in every 10 videos has a social message,” he says, adding social media trolling and online bullying exist everywhere, so whenever asked on how he deals with it, he says, “The first question they asked me in Japan is how do you deal with hatred. Sabki problems same hain, sirf language ka fark hai. [Problem is the same everywhere just language differs] So, the best way to deal with it is to ignore and move on. Biryani mein elaichi ayegi hi ayegi. You don’t have to stoop to their level, aur samajhdaar baat unke samajh mein ayegi nahi [The trolls will never understand what’s wise],” says Bam.

He’s also using his fan following to create a positive impact on social media. “My audience is around my age. So, the relatability factor is there. Kids tend to get this idea that everyone around them is no good. So to talk to them in a language they understand, is very important. They listen to me because ek bhai vali feeling hai [they feel that their brother is talking to them],” he says.

Bhuvan Bam looks up to Bollywood lyricists Gulzar and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

In 2018, he’s looking forward to focus on dabbling more in music and lyric writing. What inspires him to write? “I read a lot of Urdu poetry. I keep writing songs and look up to Gulzar saab and Amitabh Bhattacharya. This is my plan for the future — to compose and release original songs on YouTube,” he says narrating an incident from the shoot of his upcoming single, Sang Hoon Tere (which will be released on January 10) that was shot in Manali. “I made friends with a local dog there. His name was Oye and he wanted my gloves. He was running after me, and we recorded that,” he signs off.

