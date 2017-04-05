Ghaziabad: Man charred to death as car catches fire after hitting pole

An unidentified driver was charred to death after an accident in Shalimar Garden locality in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning. The driver was trapped in the Hyundai Verna car which burst into flames after it hit an electricity pole and overturned.

The police is trying to ascertain the identity of the driver.

The incident took place at around 4am when the speeding car hit the power pole and overturned near Ram Manohar Lohia park. After the impact, the iron pole broke into two pieces and the car was engulfed in flames. The driver was trapped inside and could not escape to safety.

Read more

Officials said fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the victim’s body was found reduced to a skeleton.

“The car hit the electricity pole and over turned. Prima facie, it seems that it caught fire due to a spark in the petrol tank. The man got charred and we only saw a skeleton inside after the fire was doused. We rushed to the spot after a call from the PCR van at around 4.30am,” said Abul Abbas, fire safety officer, Sahibabad.

The car is registered at a Preet Vihar address in east Delhi.

“We tried to trace the address based on registration number. The vehicle was registered at Preet Vihar in Delhi but the residents said the previous occupants had moved out after selling the house. We recovered the burnt body and sent it to mortuary for post mortem,” said Raj Kumar, police post in-charge, Shalimar Garden.

Police said they will seek help from Delhi police to trace the victim’s family.