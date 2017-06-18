Ghaziabad: Two teenagers drown in Hindon canal

Two of four teenagers who went out to swim in a canal near Vasundhara on Sunday afternoon drowned.

They were spotted by locals when they slipped into the deeper end of the canal and a search was launched immediately to fish them out. The victims were identified as Shivam, 17, and Gunjan, 16. They were from Daulatpura locality that is adjacent to GT Road in Ghaziabad. They ventured out nearly 10km to Vasundhara, where they drowned.

Two others, Rahul, 15, and Asmat, 16, had also gone to the canal around 2.30pm on Sunday. Shivam and Rahul were brothers. The police said that around 3pm, one of the teenagers started drowning, following which Shivam and Gunjan dived into the water to save him.

The boy who was initially drowning managed to pull himself out but Gunjan and Shivam went to the deeper side and started to drown. One of the boys called the police and locals for help.

“After nearly 40 minutes of search, the two boys were pulled out of the canal. They were rushed to a hospital but died during treatment. Their families were also informed,” PK Tripathi, station house officer, Indirapuram, said.

The police said that both victims were students of class 12 and studied together. Since it was a Sunday, they decided to go to the canal for a bath. The toxic water in the canal could have caused their death, the police said.