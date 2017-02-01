Mismanagement, lack of policing, chaos mar Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar’s reception in Noida

Lack of police control and mismanagement created chaos during Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar’s welcome ceremony in Noida leaving hundreds of fans disappointed and fuming as they had come from different towns and villages to meet their icon.

Manveer was supposed to meet his fans at a ground in Sector 46, Noida, and interact with them. However, lack of police presence and mismanagement by organisers resulted in Manveer leaving the event before stipulated time. There were over 3,000 fans on the ground and the event began at 2.30pm and ended by 3pm when Manveer left in a hurry. The organisers had sought permission to use the ground till 4pm.

“We were told that Manveer bhai will entertain us till 4pm. But he clicked a few selfies with his close friends and left. I wanted to personally meet him but I am disappointed now as I have to go back to my village in Greater Noida empty-handed,” said Sudhir Bhadana.

The welcome ceremony was marred by utter chaos and hooliganism as dozens of fans climbed the temporary stage to click selfies with Manveer. Manveer’s brother Sachin Gurjar was seen pleading with the fans to not lose their self-control and let the event progress smoothly.

“There was a constant fear of stage collapsing due to overload of people. Thankfully, Manveer managed to control the crowd on stage to avoid any ruckus. But we were disappointed with the way things shaped up,” said one of the organisers.

However, Sachin said that the event was a success. “Our people behaved well during the event and no unwanted incident occurred. As Manveer is very popular personality here, a large number of fans turned up,” he said.

Several people parked their SUVs, jeeps and motorbikes in front of the stage thereby posing security hazard to the thousands of fans.

Thin police presence with a team of six to eight personnel is being blamed for the failure of the event. The police’s helplessness was apparent when a crane had to be called to tow away illegally parked vehicles, but the fans did not allow the officials to take away any vehicles.

“I believe at least two dozen policemen should have been deployed at an event this large. There was not a single policeman to control the mob on ground,” said Rahul Yadav, resident of Sector 45, Noida.

However, Amarnath Yadav, station house officer, refuted the allegations and said that sufficient police force was deployed at the event. “I don’t think we needed extra force. No untoward incident occurred and the event was managed peacefully,” said Yadav.

But why were no vehicles towed away, Yadav said, “They had sought permission to use the ground till 4 pm and that is why we decided not to tow their vehicles and let them organise the show in a peaceful manner.”

The public event turned political when Samajwadi Party candidate Sunil Choudhary climbed the stage to greet Manveer. However, within minutes, the police forced him to get off the stage.

“A candidate can’t appear in a public event as it is violation of the mode code of conduct. Therefore, we asked him to come down immediately,” said Yadav.