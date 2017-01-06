Registration for Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination begins from January 15

The registration for the national level Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 for admission to 841 institutes of Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will begin from January 15.

The UPSEE for undergraduate courses such as engineering, management, architecture, pharmacy, fashion, designing and computer applications will be held on three dates — April 16, 22 and 23.

A total of 93 colleges in Ghaziabad and 75 colleges in Gautam Budh Nagar are affiliated to AKTU. Every year, more than one lakh aspirants take the UPSEE for admission to various colleges across the state.

“The announcement was made on Wednesday in Lucknow during a meeting between vice chancellor Vinay Pathak and other officials of the university. Applicants can fill their forms online on www.upsee.nic.in till 5pm on March 24,” said Ashish Mishra, public representative officer, AKTU.

The admit card can be downloaded from April 7.

Applicants will have to upload their educational details such as 10th, 12th mark sheets, passport-size photographs and signatures along with Adhaar card number.

“The university administration has made adhaar card number compulsory for all applicants. This move has been brought to ensure transparency in the process. Aspirants are requested to register themselves immediately for adhaar card if they haven’t already,” said Mishra.