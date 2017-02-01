Chandigarh: 60-year-old woman stabbed after failed snatching bid

In a shocking incident in Chandigarh, a lady was stabbed outside her house after a failed attempt to snatch her gold chain, late Tuesday night in Milk Colony, Dhanas.

Victim was identified as Jasbir Kaur (60), a teacher at government school Sector 23, Chandigarh and has suffered 16 stitches on her right thigh.

The victim, Jasbir Kaur. (HT Photo)

Talking to HT, the victim said that she came out to retrieve some important documents from a car parked opposite her house.

As she was about to enter the house, unidentified miscreant held her from rear and covered her mouth. She added that when she resisted, he stabbed her twice.

The miscreant fled from the spot following which victim was rushed to GMSH-16.

A case was registered at Sarangpur police station.