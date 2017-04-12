Drunken youth ‘gate crashes’ Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar

High drama was witnessed at the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) on Monday night when a former student ‘gate crashed’ into the campus, creating ruckus and damaging university property.

On Tuesday, a white Safari bearing Chandigarh number was spotted by the students stuck in a pathway after it smashed into the railing at night. The back seat of the car was spotted with numerous alcohol bottles.

Confirming the incident, GNDU security officer Sukhdev Singh Dhanjal said the incident happened around 11.30 pm when the guards were on duty.

According to information, the accused used to stay at the campus with his family earlier, his father being a former employee of the university. A source said that the accused too, might have been an ex-student at the university but could not confirm the same. He said the youth often came to meet his friends studying in the university.

“The SUV entered from the main gate (entry gate) where the guards tried to stop the vehicle to check the occupant’s i-card. But the car was allegedly on high speed and did not stop at the gate. The driver of the car was identified as Simranjeet Singh, around 30-year-old. Although the guards ran after the vehicle, it smashed into the pavement as Simranjeet was in a drunken state,” said Sukhdev.

However, the source claimed that Simranjeet was let go at the gate as the guards identified him. The source added that the guards ran towards the car only after a thud was heard near the library.

Sukhdev said, “We called the police immediately and handed him over to them and the investigation is on. We have also given a written police complaint against him.”

Meanwhile, the interrogation so far revealed that the SUV did not belong to Simranjeet.

LOOPHOLE IN SECURITY

The incident raises a question mark on the security at the university, which boasts of being highly effective and efficient in the same. The general notion of guests at GNDU is that the security guards are very strict with vehicles’ entry and checking at the gate, and do not let anyone in without an i-card. The incident reveals that the guards are stern in their job only in the morning while at night, they too take a back seat and become relaxed about entries. The source also revealed that the vehicle in question too was not entered in the register till in smashed into the railing. The guards entered its details only after they knew that the incident was going to be a highlight and might cause problems for them.

Meanwhile, police said an FIR was not registered yet, but they would meet the security officer and charges of trespassing, drink and drive, rash driving, damage to property are likely to be levied on the youth. The police also said that despite asking, the university security has not provided them with the CCTV footage of the night.