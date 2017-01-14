Father of all battles: Capt Amarinder to take on CM Badal in Lambi

It was an idea whose time had come. After refusing to accept the dare of the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal to contest against Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh seemed to realised it was a masterstroke worth a try.

The former CM on Saturday declared to take the fight to the Badal den, Lambi, while also keeping his home seat Patiala. “I want to fight the CM on his home turf to defeat top Akali leaders responsible for destroying the state through their drugs, mafia and goonda raj, and guilty of ruining its trade, industry and agriculture. It would free Punjab from the vicious and destructive rule of the Badals,” Amarinder said at a press conference at Amritsar.

Amarinder later tweeted that he would make the formal announcement of fighting the CM from Lambi soon. The Congress has already readied Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu to take on Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal from Jalalabad. Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been keen to field party top guns against the ruling Badals, but Amarinder had his reservations, mainly that it will confine him to one seat and restrict his campaign across the state.

Behind the Congress strategy to pitch its “tallest” leader against Badal is also to checkmate the third challenger, AAP, which has fielded its big leaders such as former Delhi MLA and state co-incharge Jarnail Singh against the CM and Sangrur MP Bahgwant Mann against Sukhbir. Kejriwal and all other AAP leaders were trying to create a perception of Amarinder being in “cahoots” with the ruling Badals as the former had opposed the transfer of investigation into the multi-crore drug scam in which the arrested alleged drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola had named Sukhbir’s brother-in-law and revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia to the CBI.

It will also be a “test by fire” for Amarinder, who has not yet been named the CM face of the party, to claim the CM’s throne.