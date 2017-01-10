Four arrested for New Year night murder in Panchkula

Police claim to have solved the New Year night murder with the arrest of four accused. Deepak Kumar, 22, of Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) was stabbed to death after a fight in a parking behind Hotel Cove in sector 5, Panchkula.

Panchkula police commissioner RC Mishra said the murder was the result of an altercation between the groups that had started inside the hotel.

The group with Deepak was reversing their cars, but the other group was dancing in the lot.

When asked to step aside. both sides hurled abuses at each other and a scuffle broke out.

“Deepak punched one of the accused Mohammed Ijhaar, 28. After that, a fight started and ended in the stabbing,” the commissioner said. One of the accused Chunnu, who is till absconding, stabbed Deepak twice.

After the miscreants dispersed, the other members of Deepak’s group rushed him and Arshad to the General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Deepak was declared brought dead by doctors and Arshad was admitted.

Apart from Ijhaar, the other three arrested are Rajan Singh, 21, Nishant Sharma, 22 and Mohammed Ajmal, 21. All four are residents of Manimajra and had fled the spot in a car.

They were arrested from the Sector-7 light-point on a tip-off.

“The accused have been remanded to 7-day police custody. We need to recover the knife, the sticks and car used in the crime,” said Lalit Kumar, Sector-5 SHO.