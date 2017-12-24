 Major fire at biscuit godown near Zirakpur | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Major fire at biscuit godown near Zirakpur

As many as 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

punjab Updated: Dec 24, 2017 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Luckily, the godown was empty when the fire broke.
Luckily, the godown was empty when the fire broke.(HT Photo)

A major fire broke out at a Parle G Godown in Zirakpur on Sunday morning. The godown is situated on the Pabhat road near Nirankari Bhawan.

The fire department came to know about the fire at 12 noon. As many as 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. Due to the fire, ground floor of the building also collapsed following the fire. The fire tenders from Derabassi, Zirakpur, Lalru, Mohali and Chandigarh have been deployed to douse the flames.

The godown was empty at the time of the fire. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

