New Year resolution for SAS Nagar police: Be ‘extra-polite’ and improve PCR visibility

Even as neighbouring Chandigarh has its MP writing to the inspector general of police on the issue of ‘misbehaviour’ of traffic cops with residents, the SAS Nagar police has decided to be ‘extra-polite’.

Women walking alone on the street late night need not be surprised if a police control room (PCR) vehicle stops them and offers help in SAS Nagar.

In a very first meeting with the police control room (PCR) staff, the newly-appointed senior superintendent of police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said, “We need to ensure safety of the residents with special focus on women. In case you notice a women walking alone on streets stop and ask if she needs help.”

“Make sure you are courteous with senior citizens and ladies. No complaint of misbehavior or cop turning up drunk to duty will be tolerated and strict action will be taken,” warned Chahal, while directing the PCR staff to shed the image of being rude.

There are about 36 PCR vehicles with SAS Nagar. Directing the cops to ensure reaction time of two minutes and increasing the strength of PCR cops from 90 to 140, Chahal said, “Police presence is a deterrent to crimes, so ensure that PCR visibility is improved. Every PCR vehicle should have two cops on duty at a time.”