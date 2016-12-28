Panchkula MC notice to Ivy Hospital for operating from illegal building

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a notice to Ivy Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 5, for running its operations from a building that was “constructed illegally without any sanction from the competent authority and without having the approval for building plan”.

The notice, dated December 19, issued by MC commissioner Lalit Siwach, has asked the hospital authorities to explain as why the site should not be sealed with an immediate effect. The notice says the building is in violation of the provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994, National Building Code, 2005, and rules and instructions issued by the state health department.

Earlier, the commissioner had written to RS Malik, a retired IAS officer who owns the building, on October 14 that the building plans submitted cannot be accepted/sanctioned without prior permission for change of land use (CLU). He also wrote that “you have already raised and still raising unauthorised construction at the site in Bhainsa Tibba village without obtaining CLU and without sanction of building plans”.

He asked for stopping construction activity at the site.

The hospital has been running from the same building with 24-hour emergency as claimed on the board outside the premises. The hospital website claims the facility to be a 150-bed super-specialty providing tertiary care in more than 20 super specialty departments.

PROBE PANEL FINDS FAULT WITH BUILDING

As per the findings of the committee comprising the district town planner, tehsildar, and building inspector, municipal engineer and junior engineer of the MC, the site does not fulfil the minimum area norms. The building does not have a legal approach area. The land being utilised for the purpose is owned by the urban estate and has been encroached upon, the panel found.

The open space around the building does not conform to provisions of the National Building Code, it was found.

According to the committee, the permissible ground coverage should be 33.33 % whereas at the site it is 37 %, permissible height is 20 metres but it is 27.04 metre high, permissible FAR is 100 % but in actual it is 281 %.

“The Panchkula MC is giving all the wrong reasons. I have talked to the owners and they had submitted the building plans in 2006. As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, if there is no communication within 60 days they are deemed to be approved. I do not understand why the MC woke up after 10 years,” said Gurtej Singh, managing director (MD), Ivy Hospital.