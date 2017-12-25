PGIMER seeks Rs 1,400 cr from Reliance, Infosys to establish organ donation, geriatric centres

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has approached the industry bigwigs Reliance and Infosys for Rs 1,400 crore to fund two new projects — National Organ Transplant Centre and Geriatrics Centre — under their corporal social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The PGIMER has been designated as the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (ROTTO) for northern states for organ sharing network proposed by the Union government.

The projects National Organ Transplant Centre: Rs 800 crore

Geriatrics Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre: Rs 590 crore

PGIMER has sought funds for civil works, equipment

The land is available with the institute and for the recurring expenses, like manpower and maintenance, it will approach the government

In a letter to Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram sought Rs 800 crore for the transplant centre.

“This is in reference to the news items appearing in different national newspapers regarding your plan and commitment for corporate social responsibility for the betterment of the people of India in the health sector,” states the letter, with ‘National Organ Transplant Centre’ in its subject field.

Organ transplant surgery is a specialised service requiring super specialty operation theatres. The PGIMER has taken steps to promote in-house deceased donor organ donation since 2011.

“The impact of developing such a facility would be to bring down cost in organ transplant being exorbitantly charged by private sector, bring in newer technologies, set newer standards of technological advances in hospitals, newer standard of infection control practices, newer standard of care for health care professionals,” the letter states.

“Such a facility will be to bring down cost of organ transplant, being exorbitantly charged by private sector.” Dr Jagat Ram, PGIMER director

Other clinical areas that will grow alongside this centre are the proposed institutes of liver and biliary diseases, bone marrow transplant, end-stage renal diseases and transplant and for cardiac patients needing transplants or pacemakers.

The “one-time financial cost” mentioned in the letter is ₹800 crore, which include Rs 500 crore for civil works, Rs 200 crore for equipment and the remaining as allied expenses.

‘Comprehensive care’

In the other letter to Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, the PGI director has sought funding for a geriatric hospital and rehabilitation centre that “would provide a comprehensive care to the elderly patients for their medical needs and related problems”.

This will include acute medical care in hospital and long-term chronic medical care and rehabilitation through outdoor patient department (OPD) facilities and homes visits by social workers, states the letter.

Making a pitch for the project, Dr Jagat Ram has written that “the older person’s segment above 80 years is the fastest growing segment”.

“The elderly are dependent on youngsters for most of their needs. At the PGIMER, elderly patients have to visit separate departments for treatment and there are no dedicated beds for them. The number of elderly patients is on the rise and we need a dedicated team for providing holistic care to them,” the letter reads.

The director said that geriatric medicine helps in reducing hospital admission, maintains optimal cognitive and physical function and possibly reduces mortality. The proposed financial cost for the 600-bedded hospital with dedicated staff is Rs 590 crore, which includes Rs 500 for civil works and Rs 90 crore for equipment.

For both the projects, the land is available with the PGIMER and it will project the recurring expenses, like manpower and maintenance, to the government, state the letters.