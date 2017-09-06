Punjab CM to launch ‘Connect to your roots’ programme for NRI youth in London

The Punjab government will reach out to the non-resident Punjabi youth settled in various foreign countries through its newly conceived ‘Connect to your roots’ programme.

Foreign-born youth who are into second, third and fourth generations of Punjabis and have never travelled to Punjab are the focus of the programme. The government plans to bring them to Punjab and showcase its culture, heritage, education system and the way of living of the people here.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will launch the programme at the India House – Indian high commission in London, on September 13.

Officials said the high commission will make all arrangements on behalf of the state government.

Depending on the success of this programme, the government will replicate it in North American countries – USA and Canada, Europe and other nations where Punjabis are settled in large numbers.

NRIs always have been the focus of the Punjab government, whichever party heads it.

In the run-up to assembly polls, the SAD-BJP government had sent its ministers to connect with the NRIs, especially after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a lot of support from them. The government has also been organising NRI samellans from time to time.

“We have asked the high commission to organise a meeting of Punjabi families settled in London, and the CM will roll out the scheme to bring them back to the roots. After the launch of the scheme, the state government’s department of NRI affairs will follow up with the Punjabi families to bring them here and draw a programme for them in Punjab,” said a senior official of the state government.

He said youth might be the focus of the government’s programme, but NRIs in older age group want to come to Punjab and contribute for the development of their native places. The government would make the arrangements accordingly, he added.

Taking no chances on security

The Punjab government is making all-out efforts to make the security arrangements for the CM during his Britain tour foolproof. With a number of Khalistan supporters settled in foreign countries, security has always been the issue for any political leader or senior functionary travelling from Punjab.

Amarinder will leave for London on Thursday for the release of new book ‘The 36th Sikhs in the Tirah Campaign 1897-98: Saragarhi and the Defence of Samana Forts.’

Apart from his security advisor Khubi Ram, DGP (intelligence) Dinkar Gupta is also travelling with the CM to London to make security arrangements.

However, the officers who will assist him in the launch of ‘Connect to your roots’ programme will reach London next week.