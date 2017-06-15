Trial run of electric bus begins in Chandigarh, to remain operational for 15 days

The UT administration introduced an electric bus in the Chandigarh on a trial basis. The bus started from the PGIMER and was driven to and fro IT Park in Manimajra on Wednesday.

The bus, with a seating capacity of 26 passengers, was operated without passengers as it did not have the permit to carry passengers.

The sources in the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) said the bus costs about Rs 1.5 crore, out of which 60% (Rs 90 lakh) is the cost of the battery.

The bus will be run for a fortnight and a detailed report will be prepared after that as to how much charging time is required to ply the bus, and what distance it runs on that charge. The battery size of the bus and its output will also be examined after the trail run.

The CTU had been in touch with different companies which have been adopting different non-polluting technologies in their buses.

The operational cost of the bus is said to be lesser than the normal bus. It also has facilities like a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, a public address system and firefighting equipment. The Centre is also providing subsidy to introduce zero-emission retrofitted electric buses.

Director, Union Territory transport, Amit Talwar, said, “We are yet to finalise the modalities and we will be preparing a detailed report on the functioning of the bus after the trial run is over.”