 Allu Arjun, Samantha, Asin and other celebs spread X’mas cheer | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Allu Arjun, Samantha, Asin and other celebs spread X’mas cheer

regional movies Updated: Dec 22, 2016 15:23 IST
Nivedita Mishra
Nivedita Mishra
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Jingle bell, jingle bell... jingle all the way! Christmas and New Year celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. (AP)

It’s just a few days to Christmas and the celebratory mood has already set in. It is the season of joy and giving. It is about spreading the cheer. It is about the winter chill. It is about good times. It is about cakes, rose cookies and Kul kuls. It is about red Santa topis. The carol singing has begun in real earnest. So have the visits to family and friends.

Read more

Never to miss out of a joyous occasion are our stars. So here are a few of our favourite stars who are in the ‘happy zone’ already.

Actor Allu Arjun shared a picture of his Christmas tree and captioned it as: I love personally decorating the Christmas tree every yr. since I was a kid. Merry Christmas.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures of Chaitanya Akkineni and herself decorating their tree.

😏😁😍💪😎

A photo posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Actor Asin shared a picture of her husband and herself in Santa topis.

A photo posted by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

Also in the festive spirit was Malayalam actor Andrea Jeremiah who captioned her picture saying: My little #xmastree is up.

My little #xmastree is up 🎄 ☺️ #happyholidays #tistheseasontobejolly

A photo posted by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah) on

tags

more from regional-movies

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<