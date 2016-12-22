Allu Arjun, Samantha, Asin and other celebs spread X’mas cheer

It’s just a few days to Christmas and the celebratory mood has already set in. It is the season of joy and giving. It is about spreading the cheer. It is about the winter chill. It is about good times. It is about cakes, rose cookies and Kul kuls. It is about red Santa topis. The carol singing has begun in real earnest. So have the visits to family and friends.

Never to miss out of a joyous occasion are our stars. So here are a few of our favourite stars who are in the ‘happy zone’ already.

Actor Allu Arjun shared a picture of his Christmas tree and captioned it as: I love personally decorating the Christmas tree every yr. since I was a kid. Merry Christmas.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures of Chaitanya Akkineni and herself decorating their tree.

Actor Asin shared a picture of her husband and herself in Santa topis.

Also in the festive spirit was Malayalam actor Andrea Jeremiah who captioned her picture saying: My little #xmastree is up.