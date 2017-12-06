Vishal disappointed after nomination papers rejected: ‘Democracy at its lowest’

Actor Vishal and Election Commission’s office in Chennai were engaged in high drama on Tuesday. Vishal filed his nomination papers from the RK Nagar constituency in Chennai, only to see it get rejected at the end of the day.

The actor took to Twitter to express his disappointment. He wrote how he was disheartened to find out that his nomination papers were rejected, accepted later and then rejected again after he had left the venue.

He tweeted: “Democracy at its lowest low !! Disheartening to hear that the nomination made by me was initially accepted & later when I left, has been announced as invalid. #PoliticalGame.”

He went on to add: “5th Dec 2016, #Amma died, 5th Dec, 2017, #Democracy died.... #SadReality #RIPDemocracy.”



He later tweet again tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India’s official handle to highlight his problem.

The day began with Vishal (real name Vishal Krishna) filing his nomination papers from RK Nagar, which fell vacant after the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Vishal’s papers were initially rejected, later accepted before being rejected again by the end of the day. When the EC officers accepted his papers, the actor expressed his gratitude on Twitter as well.

He said: “After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted.... Truth Always Triumphs !! #JusticeServed #DemocracyPrevails.”

However, as the day progressed it came to light that two proposers hasn’t proposed the actor’s candidature at all. The poll body said a candidate must to be proposed by 10 persons, but in the case of Vishal only eight valid proposers had endorsed his candidature.

An official said two among the 10 proposers, Sumathy and Deepan, appeared before him in person and claimed that it was not their valid signatures (on the nomination papers).

“Therefore, I conclude that the nomination of Vishal Krishna is rejected upon my summary enquiry,” K Velusamy said in the order which was circulated to media.

Earlier in the day, the poll body had rejected Vishal’s nomination forcing the actor to protest on the road. Subsequently, Vishal submitted a recorded conversation with a person named Velu, said to be the relative of a woman who had proposed his candidature.

In the purported phone recording, Velu told Vishal that the woman was threatened to give a letter to the poll body stating that she did not sign the nomination form.

Later after meeting the Election Commission officials, Vishal told the media: “My nomination has been accepted. I thank the Election Commission. The returning officer has done what has to be done. The audio recording that you all heard is true,” he told reporters.

However, matters again changed after the actor left. Referring to the audio clip furnished by Vishal, the returning officer said the veracity of the person speaking therein could not be ascertained.

