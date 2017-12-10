Google Doodle celebrates German scientist and Nobel Prize winner Robert Koch

Robert Koch was a German physician and microbiologist, whose work earned him a Nobel Prize. He is known for his role in identifying the specific causative agents of tuberculosis, cholera and anthrax, and for giving experimental support for the concept of infectious disease.

Widely regarded as the founder of modern bacteriology, Koch found place in Sunday’s Google Doodle for his ground-breaking research in medicine and Nobel Prize win.

Robert Koch. (Nobelprize.org)

Koch received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1905. He was born in Clausthal in Hanover, Germany, on December 11, 1843 and died on May 27, 1910, in Baden-Baden, Germany.

According to Nobel Prize website, the son of a mining engineer, Koch, at the age of five, told his parents that with the aid of the newspapers he had taught himself to read - a feat which foreshadowed the intelligence and methodical persistence which were to be so characteristic of him in later life.

Koch was the recipient of many prizes and medals, honorary doctorates of the Universities of Heidelberg and Bologna, honorary citizenships of Berlin, Wollstein and his native Clausthal, and honorary memberships of learned societies and academies in Berlin, Vienna, Posen, Perugia, Naples and New York.