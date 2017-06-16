Poised to fly – Business courses that create industry-ready professionals

Management programmes are growing increasingly popular at the undergraduate level, largely due to the numerous career opportunities that become available to graduates after the course. The fact that BBA programmes enhance business skills makes them all the more relevant in a world that is driven by constant flux. In fact, a BBA programme is a perfect fit because it meets the high demand for managerial roles across various industries.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) offers several management and business programmes at both the postgraduate and undergraduate level, which aim to produce industry-ready students through professional education.

The Faculty of Business Studies (FCBS) under Manav Rachna International University offers multiple programmes, including BBA (General), BBA (Banking and Financial Markets), and BBA (Global - International Business), which are as sought-after as they are cutting-edge. At Manav Rachna University (MRU), students also have the option of taking the BBA (Finance & Accounts) course, which is offered as an integrated programme with Chartered Management Accountants, USA (CMA), while the programme itself is endorsed by the Institute of Management Accountants, USA.

Apart from this, MRU offers BBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) in association with the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), MSME, and National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD). A course in BBA (Health Care Management) is also available at the institute, which is offered in association with Cygnus Hospitals.

While the BBA (General) programme enables students to understand the business environment, along with marketing, finance, and quantitative analysis, the BBA (Banking and Financial Markets) provides students a fascinating avenue for exploring the banking world. The course is run with inputs from ICICI Direct, an educational vertical of ICICI and a leading knowledge hub in the field of banking, derivatives, bond and stock market, and international financial management.

BBA (International Business) at MREI takes business studies to a whole new level, by training students in the global aspects of various business operations, so that they can work well in companies with international operations. The programme is conducted in collaboration with Auckland Institute of Studies (AIS), New Zealand, which provides curriculum and accreditation support. Students are provided Level-5 Diplomas after two years of the course and are free to complete their Bachelor’s Degree from AIS, New Zealand. What makes the course well-rounded is the exchange of faculty and students as well as expert lectures from both sides delivered on Skype.

At MRU, BBA (Finance & Accounts) provides international credibility with USA’s CMA qualification and direct membership of ICWAI. This curriculum is aligned with Association of International Accountants (AIA). The students also undergo training and have access to Bloomberg terminals and software.

While pursuing BBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) at MRU, students are mentored and provided infrastructural support for a new venture creation, through Manav Rachna Innovation and Incubation centre (MRIIC). They also have access to management simulation on software licensed by ‘Marketplace, U.S.A Simulation Games’, along with platforms like Startup Jalsa, Angel networks, and UpGrad. In addition, they are given opportunities to participate in entrepreneurial contests such as Accenture Innovation Jockey and Google Innovation.

Considering the boom in the health care industry, the BBA course (Health Care Management), in association with Cygnus Hospitals, provides unlimited opportunities. The programme provides On-the-Job Training (OJT) from the second semester onwards, where students are trained by doctors and managers of Cygnus Hospitals and health care professionals, in addition to hospital and facility visits.

“All BBA programmes focus on experiential and outcome-based learning. To give a real corporate feel, the BBA students are trained in business process re-engineering and corporate culture,” informs Dr Suresh Bedi, Dean, Faculty of Commerce & Business, MRU. With more than 40 years of experience, his areas of interest span from Research Methodology, Quantitative Techniques, to Project Management and International Business, to name a few. Prof (Dr.) Rajat Gera is another esteemed educationist at MRU with more 35 years of experience. A reputed academician and researcher in marketing, he has been a Guest Faculty at Fontys University, Netherlands and at Dr Bang University, Almaty, Kazakhstan. He is an alumnus of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and has a PhD from GGS Indraprastha University, New Delhi. He has been associated with IMT, Ghaziabad and Fore School of Management, New Delhi, as faculty of marketing.

Student Testimonial:

“We had a great time in Manav Rachna University. The varsity has a wonderful faculty and they are very cooperative, and the campus environment is very positive. The Training and Placement Department continuously provides assistance to the students. The days spent at MRU were the golden days of my life and I will remember them forever. MRU rocks!” - Archana Ambawta, student of BBA (Finance & Accounts – CMA-USA integrated)

Here’s your chance to take that giant leap in securing your career. For more details, visit Manav Rachna online or call 0129-4259000.

(This content was created in partnership with HT Brand Studio and not the editorial team)