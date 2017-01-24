Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig book Australian Open quarters vs Rohan Bopanna-Dabrowski

Sania Mirza and her partner Ivan Dodig entered the mixed doubles quarterfinal of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 win over Alexander Peya and Zheng Saisai.

Sania Mirza and Dodig will now take on Rohan Bopanna and Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, who produced a spirited fight back against Lukasz Kubot and Chan Yung-jan to win 6-4, 5-7, 10-3 earlier in the day.

The Indian ace and her Croatian partner were far from their best as they committed 19 unforced errors as compared to 17 by Peya and Zheng. That reflects in the first-set score which they lost 2-6.

However, the second seeded pair used all their experience to prevail over the Austrian-Chinese pair in the tie-breaker.

Sania and Dodig were completely outplayed in the opening set, courtesy some aggressive shots from Peya and Zheng.

However, Sania and Dodig began the second set on a positive note, winning the first three games.

But Peya and Zheng won the fourth game with a backhand volley. Sania and Dodig were in no mood to let their opponent make a comeback as they comprehensively marched to a 6-3 win in the second set.

In the tie-break, Sania and Dodig unleashed several backhand and forehand volleys and held their nerves to clinch the match.

Leander Paes and partner Martina Hingis also feature in the same half of the mixed doubles draw. They play Aussies Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth in the quarterfinals.