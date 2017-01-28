Serena Williams vs Venus Williams Australian Open final - Where to see live streaming

Live streaming of Australian Open women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Venus Williams is available on desktops and mobile phones. The match will take place at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena at 2 PM IST which is 7:30 PM Melbourne Time. Follow live updates of Serena vs Venus on HT’s blog here.

The final of the 2017 Australian Open will witness the Williams sisters clashing after eight long years. In 2009 at Wimbledon, Serena had gotten the better of Venus in straight sets.

The Australian Open will evoke mixed memories for the Williams sisters. It was in 2003 when Venus and Serena clashed in the final of the tournament and Serena defeated her older sibling to complete the ‘Serena Slam’. In Grand Slam finals, Serena leads 6-2 but Venus, who at 36 years of age is the oldest Australian Open finalist, will be determined for a fairytale finish.

A win for Serena will enhance her status as one of the greatest players of all time. A win will give her not only a seventh Australian Open title but also a 23rd Grand Slam title, putting her just one behind Margaret Court’s tally of 24.

Following are the details of LIVE STREAMING and LIVE TV:

In India, live streaming is available at: http://www.sonyliv.com/custompage/all_sport_page.

For live streaming, you can also go directly to: http://www.yupptv.in/australian-open-2017-live.html

Australian Open live action can also be seen at: http://www.ausopen.com/en_AU/video/live.aotv.html

You can catch all the action live on TV. Just tune into: SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.