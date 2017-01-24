Be photo ready always: 9 quick tips to stay fresh while travelling

With all the excursion and physical activity, we often tend to look haggard in our vacation photos, which is such a turn off always. We may not always look good when travelling, but we can definitely look fresh.

Karuna Malhotra, a cosmetologist from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, doles out tips on how one can be fresh and energetic when on the road.

1. Drink lots of water

First and foremost is to hydrate. No matter where you are heading up to you ought to drink loads of water. Drinking water before and during your flight or train or car or cruise will keep your body feeling healthy and your skin looking fresh. Keep your fluid level high; drink water throughout your day. Staying hydrated will help to prevent any headaches or exhaustion you might normally have during travelling.

2. Use moisturiser generously

Moisturise your skin before setting forth on the journey. If you are travelling by flight, the high altitude and intense air conditioning on a plane are bound to dry your skin. It is best to generously apply your daily facial moisturiser before the flight.

In addition to a moisturiser, bring along spring water toner in a spray bottle to spritz on dehydrated skin. Spring water is incredibly hydrating, so if you spray it directly on your face, it gets moisture into the skin immediately. On top of it, apply a good sunscreen with SPF 30 and above.

3. Carry a lip balm

Your lips are also as important as the skin of your face. While travelling your lips are susceptible to crinkling and cracking. It’s really best to stick with a medicated lip balm to ensure completely smooth, hydrated lips and after that you can add a quick layer of gloss while landing.

4. Don’t forget cleansing wipes

Carry cleansing wipes with you and wipe off the excess oil or dirt from your face. Also carry good quality cleansing milk with you apply it in the night followed by CTM rule every day.

5. Sleep well

Complete your beauty sleep as well. We tend to watch TV or sleep when we are out for vacation. But it is recommended to sleep properly during vacation.

6. Stay away from alcohol

Also try to avoid alcohol while travelling, especially air travel. It won’t do any favours, instead it can easily disrupt your sleep pattern. It will also dehydrate your skin and leave you with stinky breath and skin pores. You can have a glass of your favourite on touchdown.

7. Avoid cheese and fried foods

Eat healthy while travelling. Try to avoid cheesy and fried stuff as the reaction can show on the face by making it dull and dry. Have fresh fruits, veggie sandwiches, almonds and walnuts.

8. Tie your hair in loose knot

Your hair tends to become frizzy while travelling. If you have long hair, flip your head upside down and pull your hair into a loose topknot. The knot helps to preserve your travel blow out because the shape sets the hair and gives a boost to your roots — just make sure not to make it tight.

9. Carry a spray bottle

For short hair, lightly spritzing the spot with water. This resets the root direction to give you volume again. If you don’t have a spray bottle, get your fingers wet in a bathroom sink or via a cup of water and massage the root area to reset the root.



