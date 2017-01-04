 Bigg Boss 10: Are Nitibha and Manveer growing apart? | tv | Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 10: Are Nitibha and Manveer growing apart?

tv Updated: Jan 04, 2017 14:06 IST
Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gujjar grew close when Mnau Punjabi made a surprise exit from the show due to the sudden death of his mom.

On Tuesday’s episode, captain Manveer Gujjar was seen cribbing about the new twist in Nitibha Kaul’s behaviour. Meanwhile, Bani Judge continued to play her own game with no help from anyone.

Here are some of the highlights from last night’s episode:

Nitibha, Manveer growing apart?

Monalisa, Manveer and Manu were seen having a discussion about Nitibha in the kitchen area where they said Nitibha was following Bani’s footsteps as she felt that she could survive in the game alone just like Bani. Nitibha has maintained a distance from the trio and even told Bani that Manveer’s was a “friendship of convenience”.

Rohan, Nitiba approach Bani for venting out their anger

Rohan found solace in a conversation with Bani and told her that he was completely disheartened by Lopa’s behaviour as she ignores his comments and tries to put him down all the time. Bani also became the go-to person for Nitibha as she vented out about Manu, Manveer and Mona undermining her and having least expectations from her.

Swamiji continues to irritate housemates

After he returned to the house, Swamiji was excited to get in the captaincy race. Despite everyone asking him not to, he quit the ‘malgadi task’ . Once again, he managed to irritate the housemates with his antics.

These were our picks from last night’s episode, share yours @htshowbiz

