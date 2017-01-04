Bigg Boss 10: Are Nitibha and Manveer growing apart?

On Tuesday’s episode, captain Manveer Gujjar was seen cribbing about the new twist in Nitibha Kaul’s behaviour. Meanwhile, Bani Judge continued to play her own game with no help from anyone.

Here are some of the highlights from last night’s episode:

Nitibha, Manveer growing apart?



Monalisa, Manveer and Manu were seen having a discussion about Nitibha in the kitchen area where they said Nitibha was following Bani’s footsteps as she felt that she could survive in the game alone just like Bani. Nitibha has maintained a distance from the trio and even told Bani that Manveer’s was a “friendship of convenience”.

Rohan, Nitiba approach Bani for venting out their anger



Rohan found solace in a conversation with Bani and told her that he was completely disheartened by Lopa’s behaviour as she ignores his comments and tries to put him down all the time. Bani also became the go-to person for Nitibha as she vented out about Manu, Manveer and Mona undermining her and having least expectations from her.

Swamiji continues to irritate housemates



After he returned to the house, Swamiji was excited to get in the captaincy race. Despite everyone asking him not to, he quit the ‘malgadi task’ . Once again, he managed to irritate the housemates with his antics.

