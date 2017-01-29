Bigg Boss 10 first runner up Bani Judge: You cannot have a strategy for this show

People liked and disliked her in equal measure during the show, but VJ Bani Judge has emerged as the first runners up of Bigg Boss 10. And Bani, who has been a part of other reality shows on TV says that one can’t stick to a particular strategy in this show.

“It’s impossible to have a strategy in this house. You don’t know if you are going to get along with people or they are going to like you one day and hate you the next day. There is no consistency in the house and it’s all a test. You have to remember that these fluctuations are temporary and you can’t let anything about that affect you,” says Bani.

Bani gets nostalgic watching her journey on Bigg Boss 10. (Colors)

Talking about being in the house for 106 days, with 20 other contestants in the initial stage, she says, “The experience was very difficult. I will not say that it was easy or awesome and all of that. It was harrowing and challenging. It was in the sixth or seventh week when I really thought that I had lost motivation. Anyone who thinks that they could take part in this show on a whim, I would suggest them to think about it,” she says.

The reality show contestant decided to be part of the show after getting advice from her best friend, actor Gauahar Khan, who won the seventh season of the show.

“The reason why I entered the show was because Gauahar said that I could do this. It was good that all the contestants in my season had seen Gauahar’s show so when I would feel down, I would ask them to describe how Gauahar was on the show and that would motivate me. There were times when I was faced with a task and I would think what would Gauahar would do in the situation and it would make me feel much better,” she says.

