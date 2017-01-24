 Jackie Chan floors Kapil Sharma: Did you ever think I would come to your show | tv | Hindustan Times
Jackie Chan floors Kapil Sharma: Did you ever think I would come to your show

tv Updated: Jan 24, 2017 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In a short promo released by Sony TV, Jackie Chan turns the table on the host and asks him a question that even Kapil would not have expected.(Colors)

Kapil Sharma pulled a massive coup when he got Jackie Chan to promote his upcoming film, Kung Fu Yoga on The Kapil Sharma Show. But even he would not have thought how completely Jackie would own the episode.

In a short promo released by Sony TV, Jackie turns the tables on the host and asks him a question that even Kapil would not have expected. “I want to ask you some questions,” he said. “I know you have produced a movie, you have so many shows. Did you ever think, dream about it that I would one day come to your show,” he asked as the audience roared in laughter. Watch the clip here:

An ecstatic Kapil said “I never thought sir! Iska matlab Jackie Chan bhi mera show dekhte hain (This means even Jackie Chan watches my show).”

Jackie Chan was joined by his co-star from the film, Sonu Sood.

In a picture uploaded by crew member Neeti Simoes on Twitter, Jackie can even be seen hugging Dadi, played by Ali Asgar on the show.

