Iran earthquake caused damage worth €5 billion
The worst damage appeared to be in the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, which sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq.world Updated: Nov 17, 2017 16:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Tehran
An Iranian man rests atop salvaged mattresses and items outside damaged buildings in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab near the border with Iraq that left hundreds killed and thousands homeless. Thousands of Iranians on Wednesday spent a fourth night in the cold as authorities scrambled to help those rendered homeless. The quake killed at least 500 in Iran and nine in Iraq. (Atta Kenare / AFP)
Over €5 billion of damage was wrought by the deadly magnitude 7.3 temblor that struck northwest Iran and eastern Iraq last week, Iranian news agency Isna said.
Most of those killed were in Kermanshah province, according to Iranian authorities.
Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said the Italian government was ready to aid the victims of Sunday’s earthquake that killed over 500 people, injured nearly 10,000 and left tens of thousands homeless on the border between Iran and Iraq.