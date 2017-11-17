Iran earthquake caused damage worth €5 billion

Over €5 billion of damage was wrought by the deadly magnitude 7.3 temblor that struck northwest Iran and eastern Iraq last week, Iranian news agency Isna said.

Most of those killed were in Kermanshah province, according to Iranian authorities.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said the Italian government was ready to aid the victims of Sunday’s earthquake that killed over 500 people, injured nearly 10,000 and left tens of thousands homeless on the border between Iran and Iraq.