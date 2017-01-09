Probe into Germanwings flight crash closed, co-pilot held responsible

Germany has closed an investigation into the crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps almost two years ago after concluding co-pilot Andreas Lubitz alone was involved in the intentional downing of the flight.

Duesseldorf prosecutor Christoph Kumpa said on Monday the investigation had been closed and there were no indications that anybody else other than Lubitz had been involved.

On March 24, 2015, Lubitz locked Germanwings Flight 9525’s captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set the plane on a collision course with a mountainside. All 150 people aboard, including Lubitz, were killed.

Lubitz had been suffering from depression and fear of losing his vision in the months ahead of the crash, but hid that from his employer.

French authorities have been conducting a separate investigation of the crash.

