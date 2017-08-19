Last Supper re-enactment or Marvel villains? Twitter mocks Trump’s banner photo

Donald Trump’s tweets have been known to cause an uproar, but it seems that even when it comes to his Twitter banner image, the US president can’t keep clear of controversy. On Friday, Trump changed his Twitter banner to a photo of him, surrounded by his White House staff. And the social media site exploded with memes.

The image was taken after Trump signed the Global War on Terrorism War Memorial Act. But what makes the photo awkward is that no one is cracking even half a smile.

This is not the first time Trump’s banner image has caused a social media stir. In May this year, he changed his banner image to one of House Republicans celebrating the passing of American Health Care Act, with one of his tweets superimposed on it. The swift, scornful reaction from social media made the president change the several hours later. In January this year, Trump’s official POTUS account was using a picture of people celebrating Obama’s 2009 inauguration as the Twitter banner.

Social media had a lot of fun mocking the photo -- from its lack of diversity to the scowling faces on display. Here are some of the of the things Twitter users compared the photo to:

Best reenactment of the Last Supper ever. pic.twitter.com/F0Dcc14Vv9 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) August 19, 2017

100% chance Trump instructed no one to smile for this photo tonight pic.twitter.com/3kakqdVMHQ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2017

The White House just sent out this photo of Trump signing four bills today. Really worth zooming in on each face individually pic.twitter.com/wTMLKLEAWE — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 19, 2017

When the wings are "medium" instead of "mild." pic.twitter.com/SWlER7iNAA — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) August 19, 2017

FINALLY, Marvel has found some promising villains. pic.twitter.com/231lQqxXrt — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 19, 2017

Trump's new cover photo. Look at all the diverse ties of color! pic.twitter.com/dUoP2B1mi7 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) August 19, 2017

Trump just changed his cover photo to Thirteen Scowling White Men and a Lady pic.twitter.com/EjXFtegQot — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 19, 2017