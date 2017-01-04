 Turkey has identified Istanbul nightclub attacker, says foreign minister | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Turkey has identified Istanbul nightclub attacker, says foreign minister

world Updated: Jan 04, 2017 13:13 IST
AFP, Istanbul
Highlight Story

Flowers placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey on January 1, 2017. (Reuters file photo)

Turkish authorities have identified the gunman responsible for the attack on an elite nightclub that killed 39 people celebrating New Year, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“The identity of the person responsible for the Istanbul attack has been established,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told Anadolu news agency during a televised interview. He did not give any further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least five suspected Islamic State group militants believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack were detained by the police.

The IS group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded nearly 70 people.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<