Turkey has identified Istanbul nightclub attacker, says foreign minister

Turkish authorities have identified the gunman responsible for the attack on an elite nightclub that killed 39 people celebrating New Year, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“The identity of the person responsible for the Istanbul attack has been established,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told Anadolu news agency during a televised interview. He did not give any further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least five suspected Islamic State group militants believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack were detained by the police.

The IS group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded nearly 70 people.