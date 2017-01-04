 Venezuela hunts for helicopter missing in Amazon with 13 aboard 5 years ago | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Venezuela hunts for helicopter missing in Amazon with 13 aboard 5 years ago

world Updated: Jan 04, 2017 00:26 IST
Reuters, Caracas
Reuters, Caracas
Highlight Story

General view of the Waraira Repano mountain, also called ‘El Avila’ in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital on Monday. (AFP file photo)

Search parties hunted on Tuesday for a Venezuelan military helicopter that went missing five days ago in bad weather over the Amazon jungle with 13 people on board.

Defense minister Vladimir Padrino said local indigenous communities were helping army rescuers search the densely-forested area on foot and by boat, but poor weather conditions were preventing overflights.

As well as the four-man crew, the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter was carrying four local indigenous inhabitants, five military personnel who were to relieve colleagues at a post, and supplies, when it went off the radar on December 30.

“We have had information from indigenous inhabitants who saw the helicopter fly over,” Padrino said. “But so far, by air it’s been practically impossible to reach the area where we presume there was a forced landing ... We keep faith that they are OK.”

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<