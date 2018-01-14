‘Wrong button pushed’: False missile alert sends Hawaiians scrambling for cover

An alert warning of an incoming ballistic missile aimed at Hawaii was sent in error Saturday, sowing panic and confusion across the US state -- which is already on edge over the risk of attack -- before officials dubbed it a “false alarm.”

Emergency management officials eventually determined the notification was sent just after 8:00 am (1800 GMT) during a shift change and a drill after “the wrong button was pushed” -- a mistake that lit up phones across the archipelago with a disturbing alert urging people to “seek immediate shelter.”

The erroneous message came after months of soaring tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, with North Korea saying it has successfully tested ballistic missiles that could deliver atomic warheads to the United States, including the chain of volcanic islands.

“I deeply apologize for the trouble and heartbreak that we caused today,” said Vern Miyagi, administrator of Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency.

“We’ve spent the last few months trying to get ahead of this whole threat, so that we could provide as much notification and preparation to the public.

“We made a mistake,” he told journalists. “We’re going to take processes and study this so that this doesn’t happen again.

“The governor has directed that we hold off any more tests until we get this squared away.”

A combination photograph shows screenshots from a cell phone displaying an alert for a ballistic missile launch and the subsequent false alarm message in Hawaii January 13, 2018. (REUTERS)

As social media ignited with screenshots of the cell phone emergency warning, Representative Tulsi Gabbard quickly tweeted that it was a “FALSE ALARM,” with Hawaii’s EMA confirming “there is NO missile threat to Hawaii.”

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

US military spokesman David Benham later said US Pacific Command “has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error.”

The warning -- which came across the Emergency Alert System that authorities nationwide use to delivery vital emergency information -- read: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

A corrected message indicating that “there is no missile threat or danger to the state of Hawaii” was not dispatched to phones until nearly 40 minutes later.

“There was no automated way to send a false alarm cancellation,” said Governor David Ige. “We had to initiate a manual process. And that was why it took a while to notify everyone.”

“I know firsthand that what happened today was totally unacceptable,” Ige said of the alert, which was also broadcast on some local television stations.

“I’m sorry for that pain and confusion that anyone might have experienced.”

This photo illustration screenshot taken by the photographer of his cell phone shows messages of emergency alerts on January 13, 2018 of Honolulu, Hawaii. (AFP)

‘Jarring’

Both the governor and Miyagi assured no single person would be capable of making such a mistake in the future, and the Federal Communications Commission said it was launching a “full investigation” into the incident.

The White House said US President Donald Trump had been briefing about the incident, calling the alert “purely a state exercise.”

Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii, echoing stances of outrage taken by several other of the state’s politicians, called the mistaken notification “totally inexcusable.”

Though the alert was quickly deemed false, many Hawaii residents heeded the nerve-wracking warning, scrambling to take refuge in hallways and basements.

Lauren McGowan, on holiday in Maui with family members and friends, was on her way to breakfast when her phone blared the alert.

She and her family quickly returned to their hotel, where staff ushered them along with some 30 people to a basement cafeteria and distributed water and food.

The alert and rush to shelter caused “confusion,” McGowan said, particularly for the children in the group.

“No one had any idea what was really going on,” the 28-year-old from New York told AFP, explaining they had no cell service underground.

“It was a bit jarring for sure,” she said of the experience.

But McGowan added, “I’m not going to let it ruin the rest of my vacation” and it’s “definitely good to know that the system works.”

Several golfers participating in the US PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Honolulu also reacted to the alarming episode.

“Under mattresses in the bathtub with my wife, baby and in laws,” American golfer John Peterson tweeted. “Please lord let this bomb threat not be real.”

Man. How do you press the wrong button like that. COME ON MAN — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonFW) January 13, 2018

No time for ‘posturing’

Tourists and residents received the false alert just one month after Hawaii tested its nuclear attack siren system. The state will conduct the drill -- the first of its kind since the Cold War era -- monthly as part of its regular siren test, an emergency management spokesperson told AFP.

Trump -- who in the past has deployed bombastic rhetoric at North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-Un -- had yet to react to the false warning.

The US leader recently said he would be willing to speak directly with Kim, with whom he has traded sharp words over Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear tests, raising fears of attacks.

Gabbard accused Trump of “posturing” and not taking nuclear threats from North Korea seriously and urged to begin direct talks with Pyongyang without preconditions.

“The people of Hawaii experienced that in 15 minutes they and their families are going to be dead,” the Democratic lawmaker said. “Gone. That’s what they just went through.”