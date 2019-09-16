Chambal swells, dozen villages affected

agra

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:08 IST

With the release of 7 lakh cusecs of water from Kota Barrage, the level of river Chambal rose to high flood level. Half a dozen villages were badly affected with four of them cut off from the main roads on Monday.

As many as 65 families were shifted to safer places and flood posts were placed on alert as water level was feared to rise by one metre more before receding, said officials.

Sensing the urgency of the situation, district magistrate of Agra NG Ravi Kumar and SSP Bablu Kumar visited the affected areas in Agra district on Monday. Adjoining states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have witnessed heavy rainfall this year and as expected, impact was on rivers like Chambal passing through the ravines in Agra district.

“The water level of Chambal has touched the 134-metre mark with only a metre to go for high flood level (at 135 m). With release of 7 lakh cusec of water from Kota Barrage on Sunday, the water alarmingly rose to High Flood Level in Chambal on Monday, which might see rise of another meter overnight,” stated the DM.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 20:08 IST