‘Epic creativity’ at Agra Literature Festival

A 1,700-page handwritten ‘Ramcharitmanas’ has turned out to be an eye-catcher at the ongoing Agra Literature Festival here. Stall owner Jacob Harmit, 70, from Hisar took over 11 months to reproduce this epic poem in Sanskrit, Hindi and English.

Among the other attractions at his stall are a 1,900-page Bible and a 225-page Bhagvad Geeta recreated by him.

Talking about his creative art, Singh said, “I got the idea when I was reading an article about former President late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Azad wherein he said -- set high goals…small goals are like a crime… the goals should also be accomplished. Since then, I was determined to do something unique.”

He added, “First, I rewrote the Bible in English in two and a half years. I began the task in January 2013.”

“I was able to accomplish my aim with the help of a copy of the Bible,” he added.

Having studied in a convent school in Hisar, Singh enjoys writing in English. But due to some circumstances, he had to drop out of school and join his father’s shop.

“I spent Rs 4.5 lakh on the recreated versions of the Ramcharitmanas, Bhagvad Geeta and the Bible,” shared Singh who was a contractor earlier.

“I am ready to sell my creative works to raise funds so that orphan children can get healthcare and education free at school,” he added.

He added, “The recreated version of the Bible has found a place in the India Book of Awards and the Golden Book of World Records.” - Yogesh Dubey

