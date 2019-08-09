Jammu & Kashmir independent in real sense now: UP governor Anandiben Patel

cities

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, planted a sapling at an event in Kasganj, as part of the mega plantation drive organised in the state on Friday. She urged citizens to take care of the saplings just as they cared for their children.

Speaking at the programme, she also lauded the Centre’s recent decision of rendering Article 370 useless.

Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “bold step” regarding Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the governor said, “We used to say that J&K was an integral part of India but the state never got its share of development. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step of abrogating Article 370, J&K has become independent in the real sense. This has paved the way for the region to get what it deserves.”

Praising UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the mega plantation drive, she said, “Such a drive can survive only when the saplings planted are taken care of just like children. I am fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to be part of this drive in a land known for great personalities like Maha-kavi Tulsidas and Amir Khusro.”

More than 100,000 saplings were planted on a 65-hectare area at Gangavan, Kasganj, during the event.

Overall, 22,37,48,182 saplings were planted across Uttar Pradesh during the day-long drive, which bagged a Guinness World Records certificate for the ‘largest distributions of saplings’.

The governor also urged people to put in their best efforts to help in water conservation.

Accompanying Patel at the launch event in Braj region were minister of states, Suresh Pasi and Sandeep Singh, MP (Etah) Rajveer Singh, director general for National Mission for Clean Ganga Rajeev Ranjan, principal secretary Kalpana Awasthi, Kasganj district magistrate CP Singh and superintendent of police Susheel Ghule.

