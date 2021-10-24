A medium-term view of the Chinese and Indian economic situation

India’s situation, at the moment, is perhaps trickier than China’s. It must seek a sustained period of high growth to boost per capita income levels. Entrenched inequalities, much lower level of per capita incomes and almost continuous democratic competition (there are elections every year) means that the State always has to balance populist pressures and measures which will help sustainable growth in the long-term. Electricity subsidies for farmers and a policy to shift cultivation in line with environmental sustainability concerns is a good example of such tensions. In principle, an aggressive income redistribution policy would have been a good idea in India as well. The problem is that the Indian economy is too dependent on the rich to achieve even a 6% GDP growth rate at the moment.

An average Chinese has a much higher standard of living than his Indian counterpart. According to the October edition of IMF’s WEO, China’s per capita GDP in 2017 purchasing power parity dollar (PPP) terms was 16216.08 compared to just 6172.05 for India. PPP is a better way to measure per capita GDP because it factors in the difference in price levels across countries. The gap between Indian and Chinese per capita GDP levels has been widening continuously since the 1980s. India’s advantage over China in terms of GDP growth rate over the next few years is not expected to reduce this gap significantly.

While State-sponsored disruption is common to both India and China, their content and desired objectives differ drastically. The Chinese State is actively hurting big-business to usher in what it calls an era of “common-prosperity” even if it leads to a lower growth. The Indian State, on the other hand, is trying to facilitate an expansion of formal sector’s (big business) footprint in its economy, which it believes will unleash the forces of creative destruction and pave way for higher growth rates.

The global economy is still struggling to cope with the economic shock of the Covid-19 pandemic. This task has become even more difficult due to the fact that its largest growth engine, the Chinese economy, is actually embracing what appears to be a policy-induced slowdown.

Here are four charts which try to put these developments in larger context.

India headed towards a period of sustained growth advantage over China

But the latest WEO projections entail a downward revision in growth for both China and India in the medium term

China and India might have similar levels of income inequality

But Chinese per capita incomes are much higher than India’s

