IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Analysis / The democratic dilemma posed by social media
While social media has the ability to democratise politics, it can also silence voices. This is troubling (AFP)
While social media has the ability to democratise politics, it can also silence voices. This is troubling (AFP)
analysis

The democratic dilemma posed by social media

The banning of Trump and others from Twitter and Facebook, and the shutdown of Parler made clear that the power to silence voices, whether of the one or of millions, lies with just three men on the planet – Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. No wonder defending democracy will be a huge and unenviable task for President Biden’s team.
READ FULL STORY
By Manjari Chatterjee Miller
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:51 PM IST

I remember the day I was introduced to The Facebook. A Harvard undergraduate whom I had met in a class invited me via email to join this mysterious club. I created my (rudimentary) account, found it populated with only Harvard students, and unable to figure out its purpose beyond invitations to parties and events on campus, shrugged and didn’t browse it again for another couple of years or so.

I was, of course, hopelessly behind the times. The Facebook became Facebook, and the whole world and their mother (and mine) joined. Facebook was first a way for people to connect with friends and family, then with people who were in their orbit perhaps, but not in their social circles, and finally, with strangers. This universality and sheer liberal reach of Facebook, and later, other social media outlets such as Twitter, seemed to be the ultimate harbinger of democracy and transparency.

Fast forward then to Wednesday’s American presidential inauguration. President Joe Biden struck a sombre note. “Democracy,” he said, had “prevailed” but it is “fragile.” Biden was referring to the storming of the United States (US) Capitol on January 6, when a group of protesters, egged on by Donald Trump to believe that the election had been fraudulent, attacked the very seat of American democracy. Trump was rightly blamed for his instigating role in the riots but there was another culprit as well — social media. The reputation of Facebook and Twitter lay in tatters. What followed in the aftermath of the insurrection — the suspensions and banning of accounts — did nothing to restore their democratic reputation.

To understand how we got here we need to look to the evolution of social media as a tool by which not just ordinary people but countries began to do business. Twitter and Facebook would connect ordinary citizens yes, but also people to their political leaders, and political leaders to their counterparts.

One of the earliest inklings of the power of social media to change the way international politics is structured came during the Arab Spring. The suicide of a vegetable vendor to protest against the Tunisian government went viral across Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, inspiring protests across West Asia and North Africa. Governments fell, and civil wars broke out. Social media played a critical role, spreading democratic ideas across multiple nations, and connecting citizens. It was lauded as “liberation technology” for ushering in an age of transparency and information sharing for the good. Political leaders were swift to capitalise on it.

When Barack Obama taped a message for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, for example, it went viral in Iran. It was shared on over 60,000 blogs, and watched by more than one third of the citizens of Iran. During his second term, when two US Navy patrol boats strayed into Iranian waters in the Persian Gulf, and the Iranian government detained the American sailors on board, diplomacy between Iran and the US played out on not just through the usual diplomatic back channels but also on Twitter. Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, and US Secretary of State, John Kerry announced the outcome on Twitter, resolving the #sailors episode.

They were, of course, far from the only ones using social media to address contentious bilateral relations. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the step of opening a social media account on Sina Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, with a highly symbolic and viral post: “hello China! Looking forward to interacting with Chinese friends.”

But the opposite also happened. Social media also became a way to trade international barbs. Trump’s pugnacious tweets — often misspelt, and in all caps — called out friends and foes, individuals and countries. More disturbingly, the direct communication of leaders and the presence of millions of followers gave, as recent research has shown, democratic voice not only to those who were excluded from political spaces but also to those who would use it, paradoxically, for illiberal goals. In Trump’s case it meant bringing together a far-Right network of people from across the world who congregated in the dubious corners and chat rooms of social media to trade conspiracy theories.

Thus, “defending democracy” as Biden just vowed to do, is not so simple. On one hand, social media, by its inherent ability to democratise politics, created an insurrection that could have decapitated one of the branches of American government. On the other, the clampdown on social media that followed to control the violence, even though successful, was also deeply troubling. The banning of Trump and others from Twitter and Facebook, and the shutdown of Parler made clear that the power to silence voices, whether of the one or of millions, lies with just three men on the planet – Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. No wonder defending democracy will be a huge and unenviable task for President Biden’s team.

Manjari Chatterjee Miller is associate professor of international relations, Frederick S Pardee School of Global Studies, Boston University, and a research associate at the Oxford School of Global and Area Studies, University of Oxford The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
While social media has the ability to democratise politics, it can also silence voices. This is troubling (AFP)
While social media has the ability to democratise politics, it can also silence voices. This is troubling (AFP)
analysis

The democratic dilemma posed by social media

By Manjari Chatterjee Miller
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:51 PM IST
The banning of Trump and others from Twitter and Facebook, and the shutdown of Parler made clear that the power to silence voices, whether of the one or of millions, lies with just three men on the planet – Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. No wonder defending democracy will be a huge and unenviable task for President Biden’s team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court, in 2019, acknowledged that internet access is integral to the right to freedom of speech and expression while adding that any restriction on internet access must pass the test of proportionality, and suggested the evolution of a rules-based mechanism to govern the internet. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Supreme Court, in 2019, acknowledged that internet access is integral to the right to freedom of speech and expression while adding that any restriction on internet access must pass the test of proportionality, and suggested the evolution of a rules-based mechanism to govern the internet. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
analysis

Putting the consumer at the centre of Digital India

By Lloyd Mathias
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:19 PM IST
One way to empower consumers is by creating mechanisms to ensure inter-operability, by making it easier to switch services from one platform to another. In telecom, interoperability is implemented. However, in the internet space, and more prominently in the app space, consumers do not have this choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Project finance economies have different imperatives from working capital economies. They need investment to fill the gaps in their infrastructure and lack the resources to do so (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Project finance economies have different imperatives from working capital economies. They need investment to fill the gaps in their infrastructure and lack the resources to do so (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
analysis

The working of a ‘project finance economy’

By Janmejaya Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:17 PM IST
It is time to question neo-classical economic precepts on deficit and inflation for an economy of India’s nature
READ FULL STORY
Close
Their success highlights the depth and strength of talent in the country (PTI)
Their success highlights the depth and strength of talent in the country (PTI)
analysis

Courage, calibre, character: India’s greatest series win

By Ayaz Memon
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:07 PM IST
The experienced pros and newcomers combined to prove a point to themselves, the opponents and the world. And created history
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre ensured the supply of drugs with equitable and integrated access (REUTERS)
The Centre ensured the supply of drugs with equitable and integrated access (REUTERS)
analysis

Managing drug security effectively in times of a pandemic

By Sudhansh Pant
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The Centre’s strategy to ensure sufficient access, monitor stocks and distribution, issue approvals, maintain seamless supply chain of drugs, effectively communicate with stakeholders, and evolve a dynamic Clinical Management Protocol (CMP) has contributed significantly to India’s Covid-19 management success
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new report by Chatham House describes India as UK’s ‘rival’ or ‘at best, an awkward counterpart’ on par with Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It also weighs in against the idea of expanding G7 to include India (Getty Images)
A new report by Chatham House describes India as UK’s ‘rival’ or ‘at best, an awkward counterpart’ on par with Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It also weighs in against the idea of expanding G7 to include India (Getty Images)
analysis

Is ‘Global Britain’ inimical to India?

By Syed Akbaruddin
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:10 PM IST
There are disturbing signals from both segments of British polity and civil society. India will need to assess the UK’s position carefully
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's opposition parties had united last year under the aegis of Pakistan Democratic Movement to launch coordinated attacks on Prime Minister Imran Khan(AFP)
Pakistan's opposition parties had united last year under the aegis of Pakistan Democratic Movement to launch coordinated attacks on Prime Minister Imran Khan(AFP)
analysis

Imran Khan gets squeezed between shrinking economy and proactive opposition

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Differences between China and Pakistan over funding of CPEC's biggest railway project spotlights the growing pressures on PM Imran Khan on the economy front
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin moved back after completion of work last month
There is evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin moved back after completion of work last month
analysis

India should be wary of Chinese mind games

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Withdrawal from the vast Tibetan and Xinjiang military region means little in an era of stand-off weapons and long-range missiles. The Chinese PLA has capacity to deploy troop divisions within a week with metalled roads and optical fibre cables up to the last military post and advanced landing grounds (ALGs) all along the LAC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
analysis

Xi Jinping is preparing for a special birthday party. It has repercussions

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • The 100th-anniversary celebrations of the Chinese communist party would be projected as a strong counter to the so-called ‘century of humiliation’ that the Chinese empire and the Republic of China faced between 1839 and 1949 at the hands of western powers, Russia and Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oli has been emboldened to stick to power even by breaking the party. In the process, the shallowness of Oli’s opportunistic and politically driven anti-Indian nationalism has been exposed(AFP)
Oli has been emboldened to stick to power even by breaking the party. In the process, the shallowness of Oli’s opportunistic and politically driven anti-Indian nationalism has been exposed(AFP)
analysis

What India should, and shouldn’t, do in Nepal

By SD Muni
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Irrespective of whether Nepal has elections or witnesses the restoration of Parliament, a prudent course for India would be to let Nepal cope with its internal political mess
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is currently the world’s third largest consumer of oil with growing demand and limited domestic supplies. Import in 2019-20 was 1.6 billion barrels and will increase as its economy expands.(REUTERS)
India is currently the world’s third largest consumer of oil with growing demand and limited domestic supplies. Import in 2019-20 was 1.6 billion barrels and will increase as its economy expands.(REUTERS)
analysis

To secure India’s energy future, create a sovereign wealth fund and invest

By Amit Bhandari
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Norway is an example of prudent management of the windfall from high oil prices of the past, with which it set up a rainy day fund — now one of the most powerful and successful in the world. India is witnessing a similar windfall, in reverse, due to low oil prices — and needs to plan for the time when prices will be higher. That time is now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination programme, New Delhi, January 6, 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Health workers conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination programme, New Delhi, January 6, 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
analysis

Devising a vaccine strategy for India

By Reuben Abraham and Anup Malani
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Focus on allocation, distribution, financing, communication and certification
READ FULL STORY
Close
The white supremacist disregard for the sanctity of law has been on the increase during the Trump presidency and the contrast with how Washington dealt with peaceful protests by African-Americans in recent months is illustrative of the deep racial fissures that still fester in US society.(AP)
The white supremacist disregard for the sanctity of law has been on the increase during the Trump presidency and the contrast with how Washington dealt with peaceful protests by African-Americans in recent months is illustrative of the deep racial fissures that still fester in US society.(AP)
analysis

January 6: A black day for US democracy

By C Uday Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The erosion of democracy in the US, led by a defeated president, emboldened by his white supremacist base, will have both domestic and geopolitical consequences
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shutdown of courts across India provided an opportunity to adapt to digital modes of working(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The shutdown of courts across India provided an opportunity to adapt to digital modes of working(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
analysis

Ensure access to justice in a post-Covid world

By Leah Verghese
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Any move towards the online functioning of courts must account for the digital divide in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Great cities and societies are not those that unquestioningly preserve everything from the past. They evolve and add new things while retaining the best from the past
Great cities and societies are not those that unquestioningly preserve everything from the past. They evolve and add new things while retaining the best from the past
analysis

The new architecture of a new India

By Sanjeev Sanyal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 08:23 PM IST
India needs iconic buildings for functional reasons, to reflect new aspirations, and move past the colonial legacy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP