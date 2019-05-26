‘Will remind PM Modi 40, 50 times’: Jagan Reddy on special status for Andhra

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister-designate, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. YSR Congress Party chief discussed several issues with PM Modi, including the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

“Today was the first meeting with PM. God willing I’ll probably meet him maybe 30, 40, 50 times over these 5 years. I’ll make it a point to remind him every time, of special category status...As long as we keep reminding, things will change,” Jagan Reddy said in a press conference after the meeting.

During his election campaign, Jagan Reddy whose YSR Congress Party stormed to power on Thursday bagging 152 of the Andhra Pradesh’s 175 assembly seats and 22 of the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats had said that he would support the party at the national level which promises to grant special category status.

The YSRCP boss said the situation would have been different had the BJP not got a clear majority at the Centre. “If the BJP would’ve been limited to 250 seats, we wouldn’t have had to depend so much on the central government. But now, they don’t need us. We did what we could do and told him (PM) of our situation,” Jagan Reddy said.

PM Modi tweeted about his meeting with Jagan Reddy and said it was a “fruitful interaction.”

The two leaders discussed the state’s financial situation and Jagan Reddy, news agency PTI reported.

The special category status has been a contentious issue which led to the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) in March 2018. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had accused the BJP of reneging on a promise to confer special category status on the state . The BJP had cited the 14th Finance Commission’s report to say that Andhra Pradesh could not be granted special category status.

First Published: May 26, 2019 15:39 IST