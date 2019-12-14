Government suspends Andhra man seeking a new wife to match his ‘IPS status’

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 21:17 IST

The home ministry has suspended the appointment of a trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Andhra Pradesh after it came to light that he was under investigation for allegedly threatening to divorce his wife soon after his selection.

28-year old K V Maheshwar Reddy, a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, ranked 126th in the Civil Services Examination this year. He was booked for harassment, criminal intimidation and atrocity against a member of the SC, ST community in October this year on a police complaint by his wife, Birudula Bhavani (28), a Dalit employee working for the Indian Railways in Secunderabad.

After the case was filed against Reddy, the matter was escalated to the home ministry by the Union Public Service Commisison (UPSC)--that holds the civil services examination—along with the national police academy in Hyderabad and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Police said Reddy and Bhavana got married on February 9, 2018, as per their marriage certificate and photos but Reddy changed his mind after he cleared the civil services examination.

Bhavana said Reddy had kept their marriage hidden from his family and wanted to marry another woman who could match his newly-found status as a trainee IPS officer.

“He used to dodge the issue whenever I asked him to tell his parents about the marriage. After he got selected to the IPS, he disclosed that his parents were bringing marriage alliances for him and I was shocked,” Bhavana said.

Bhavana said she approached the police when Reddy started threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed he was married to her.

The police tried to counsel Reddy but he refused to accept her as wife and insisted on divorce, said Bhavana.

Reddy did not take calls or respond to the text messages.

Bhavana said she was confident of getting justice from the government.

The notice of suspension from the home ministry says Reddy’s appointment will be reviewed if and when he is cleared in the case.