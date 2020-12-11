e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Bookshops, hairdressers in Greece to reopen for Christmas

Bookshops, hairdressers in Greece to reopen for Christmas

Greek authorities have announced that bookshops and hairdressers will be allowed to open as of next Monday, while all other retail stores, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and cafes will remain shut throughout the Christmas period.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:43 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Athens, Greece
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Friday that despite five weeks of lockdown measures, coronavirus infections remain high, putting pressure on the country’s health system.
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Friday that despite five weeks of lockdown measures, coronavirus infections remain high, putting pressure on the country’s health system.(Pixabay)
         

Greek authorities have announced that bookshops and hairdressers will be allowed to open as of next Monday, while all other retail stores, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and cafes will remain shut throughout the Christmas period as part of the country’s second lockdown.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Friday that despite five weeks of lockdown measures, coronavirus infections remain high, putting pressure on the country’s health system. Intensive care units are at 83% of their capacity nationwide, with that increasing to 91% of capacity in the hard-hit northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest urban centre.

Petsas said a curfew currently in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be reduced by one hour as of Sunday night, when it will start at 10 p.m. every night until January 7. Authorities have no intention of amending this for New Year’s Eve or Christmas Eve, he said.

Authorities also announced the softening of a compulsory quarantine of travellers arriving in Greece from December 18, reducing it to three days from the previously announced 10. The measure had been announced in an effort to prevent Greeks from travelling to winter holiday destinations such as ski resorts abroad. Ski resorts in Greece have been ordered to remain shut until January 7.

With a spike in online orders during the lockdown straining delivery services, Petsas said customers will be allowed to physically pick up merchandise they have bought online or by phone through a new system called “clickaway.” The goods will be picked up at store entrances with a receipt of online payment, while queues outside stores for pickups must be limited to a maximum of nine people.

Churches will be allowed to open to the faithful only on Christmas Day and Epiphany on January 6, with limits on the number of people allowed inside according to church size.

Greece has registered more than 121,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and 3,370 deaths.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women’: PM Modi
‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women’: PM Modi
Canada likely to approve Moderna’s Covid vaccine by year-end
Canada likely to approve Moderna’s Covid vaccine by year-end
Isro to launch communication satellite on December 17, maiden SSLV launch to follow
Isro to launch communication satellite on December 17, maiden SSLV launch to follow
‘Illegal sand mining back with vengeance’: Court raps Goa for ignoring orders
‘Illegal sand mining back with vengeance’: Court raps Goa for ignoring orders
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In